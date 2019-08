Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - SeaWorld has an end-of-summer celebration that includes some of the hottest shows and parades in the park.

Running through Labor Day weekend, guests can enjoy the final performances of Cirque Electricque, a nighttime acrobatic show. Also included in the summer lineup are weekend parades with the characters of Sesame Street.

Heather Lake gave us a look at some of the summer entertainment.