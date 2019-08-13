× Police search for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is asking for help from the public finding a missing 88-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to officers, Maria Gonzales Ortega was seen Tuesday around 12:50 p.m. getting on MTS bus #934 at 1700 Oro Vista Road. Ortega lives in the Los Angeles area but is in San Diego visiting her son.

Ortega is described as Hispanic, 5′ 1″, 160 lbs., with brown eyes and grey hair. She walks with a maroon walker.

If you see Ortega or know of her whereabouts, contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.