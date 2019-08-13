Mid-week warm-up brings extreme heat to desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A hot spell will bring warm temperatures Tuesday throughout San Diego County, with even hotter temperatures expected in the deserts in the next few days.

A high pressure system moving in from Texas will bring a rise in temperatures through Wednesday in coastal and inland valley areas and through Thursday in the county mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will last from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday for desert areas.

A heat advisory will also be in effect during that same time period for the inland valleys, including El Cajon, Santee and Escondido.

The mercury could top out at 114 degrees in the deserts on Wednesday and 116 on Thursday, forecasters said. Temperatures in the inland valleys will be in the low to mid-90s both days and could reach triple digits near the foothills.

The NWS advised that those who work outdoors should avoid the midday sun, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the low 80s through Thursday night in the deserts, meaning the minimal cooling at night could pose a health risk to those who don't have access to air conditioning because the body needs time to cool down from the day's heat.

The NWS also urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 85 degrees near the coast and inland, 90 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 97 in the mountains and 112 in the deserts.