Lanes closed after Harley Davidson collides with trash truck

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A man on a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after colliding with a trash truck.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block West Point Loma Boulevard.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 23-year-old man on a Harley David motorcycle was driving eastbound next to a trash truck driven by a 54-year-old man.

Officers said the motorcyclist attempted to pass the trash truck on the right as the truck was slowing down and veering right.

The motorcyclist clipped the front of the trash truck, officers added, and flew off the motorcycle, headfirst into the curb and a metal trash can. He sustained an open fracture to his left leg and broke his pelvis.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of West Point Loma Boulevard are closed at Temecula Street. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

“We have a SigAlert in place that will affect traffic for another hour and a half at least,” said Sergeant Robert McDonald of SDPD.