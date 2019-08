RAMONA, Calf. — Crews are working to recover a body found on Iron Mountain, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

According to Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire, the body was discovered by a hiker who came across the remains east of SR-67.

As of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were waiting for permission from the county coroner before full recovery efforts could begin.

There are no details at this time on the person or how he or she died.

