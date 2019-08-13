× Driver killed in solo crash in North County

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A driver was killed Tuesday in a solo car crash on state Route 78 near Palomar College, authorities reported.

The man was headed east through San Marcos about 1:30 p.m. when his Chevrolet Camaro veered off the south side of the freeway for unknown reasons, overturned and went down an embankment just west of Rancho Santa Fe Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the driver to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, Bettencourt said.