Crews head underground to fight storm drain mattress fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews put out a fire inside a Spring Valley storm drain late Monday.

Firefighters were called about smoke rising near the Jamacha Road exit from State Route 125 around ten p.m.

Crews realized the smoke was coming from inside the drain and walked more than 100 feet through the underground area to find a burning mattress and other debris. Firefighters put out the flames without anyone getting hurt.

Officials did not say how they believed the blaze started.