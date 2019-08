SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to put out a house fire in the City Heights area.

According to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the fire started around 6:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue. Firefighters arrived two minutes later.

SDFD is working a Structure Residential at 4213 EUCLID AVE. The call was received on 08/13/2019 at 06:18:43 PM and unit(s) arrived at 06:20:33 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/w0JgasX0e3 #FS19121552 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) August 14, 2019

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is unknown if there are any injuries.

