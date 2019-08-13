Chula Vista residents push for community choice energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- People piled into Chula Vista City Hall Tuesday, asking city leaders to join San Diego in a community choice energy program, which would give residents an alternative to SDG&E.

Some of the advocates were high school students wanting to protect the environment.

City leaders voted 3-2 to continue discussions with the City of San Diego in hopes of forming a regional community choice partnership.

Advocates say community choice would produce 50 percent clean, renewable energy and is more cost-effective as an alternative to SDG&E

"This topic is so important, especially for students like myself," said Naomi Tanaka, a senior at Otay Ranch High School who attended the meeting Tuesday. "It's going to increasingly impact the Earth."

Staff members from Chula Vista expect to be back next month with a more sound agreement from the City of San Diego.

"If we can do our best to decrease our carbon footprint and reduce the effects of climate change, community choice energy would be the greatest thing to do," said Tanaka.

SDG&E said if the plan does go through, the company would still be in charge of the grid and still bill customers.