Calif. ranked costliest state to have a baby

SAN DIEGO -- If cost is a concern, residents would be better off having a baby in any state other than California, a new study says.

The rankings, created by Wallet Hub, asked a panel of economists, social workers and family researchers to rank the best and worst states to have a new child. The study weighed a variety of factors including healthcare quality, "family-friendliness," "baby-friendliness" and cost.

Cost rankings took into account the delivery charges for both conventional and cesarean births, the average health insurance premium, the current status of Medicaid expansion in the state, the cost of a babysitter or nanny, and the cost of newborn screening.

While California finished dead last in the cost rank, the Golden State fared far better in the other categories, securing a top-10 finish in baby-friendliness and finishing in the top 20 for both family-friendliness and healthcare.

That made California the 21st best state to have a baby in the U.S., by Wallet Hub's measure.

