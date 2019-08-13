3 sent to hospital after stolen car pursuit leads to crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –A man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen car.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it happened around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley. Deputies observed a stolen vehicle at Sweetwater Road in Spring Valley.

According to deputies, the suspect, David Hernandez, 37, of San Diego, was wanted for violating the terms of his parole. When deputies tried to contact Hernandez, he took off in the stolen car.

The pursuit lasted 30 seconds before Hernandez crashed into two different cars, deputies added. Hernandez then ran away but was quickly caught.

Hernandez and three citizens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies recruited the help of U.S. Marshals to arrest Hernandez on charges of parole violation and driving a stolen vehicle.

During the pursuit, a deputy collided with a third uninvolved vehicle. The driver in that car was not injured and damage to both the Sheriff’s vehicle and the citizen’s vehicle was minor.