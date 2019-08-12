San Diego $50,000 grant put towards human trafficking prevention

San Diego — The San Diego Rotary Club Foundation announced today its intent to offer $50,000 in grants geared toward in-service human trafficking prevention teacher training.

The initiative targets 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th-grade educators.

The Foundation supports the work of the San Diego Rotary, the fourth largest Rotary Club in the world.

“We believe that human trafficking is greatly impacting our local youth, and we want to support the education of teachers to recognize the victims and take action to prevent ongoing abuse,” said David Oates, President of San Diego Rotary. “Doing so is also in line with our mission to drive meaningful change at home and around the world.”

An estimated 3,000 to 8,000 human trafficking victims – mostly teenagers of U.S. citizenry – exist within San Diego, fueling the illicit $810 million industry. Each trafficker generates approximately $670,000 through the forced coercion of their captives.

In January, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced an initiative to ring human trafficking education, prevention and awareness training into every public school in San Diego County.

The announcement came as a response to FBI data showing that San Diego ranks as one of the 13 worst regions for human trafficking.

“While dozens of dedicated government, law enforcement and nonprofit organizations focus on assisting survivors, helping educators recognize and educate their students to the dangers of falling victim to this dark world requires additional attention,” said Oates.