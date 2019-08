Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Google says their Pixel 4 smartphone, expected to arrive in October, will feature a motion sensing mini-radar on the front of the device to recognize hand gestures and know when you're nearby.

Features include waving a hand to skip songs, snooze alarms or silence calls. Rich DeMuro got a sneak peak at the device -- but don't call it a "hands-on" review.