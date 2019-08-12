Giant oak tree gets new home in North County

SAN DIEGO — A giant oak tree in North County has a new home.

The historic, 35-foot tree was moved from a future development area on Twin Oaks Valley Road to North City Drive in San Marcos. Developers say it will serve as the centerpiece of North City, a new urban development with apartments, restaurants, shops, offices and a Cal State San Marcos extension building.

Experts carefully removed the tree, boxed its fragile root system, then lifted it by crane for the replanting Monday, said organizers with Sea Breeze Properties, the developers behind the project. Sea Breeze said the move would get the tree out of an area that’s soon to be consumed with more construction and allow the oak to thrive in a new home.

“We’re ecstatic to not only save a local oak tree but to showcase the beauty of this old tree as an iconic natural feature at the heart of North City,” developer Gary Levitt said. “We hope the community will embrace this new landmark and it will soon become a common phrase to say, ‘Let’s meet up at the old oak tree.’”

Read more about the North City development here.