Earthquake damage at Navy base may top $2B

RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: A 'Base Closed' sign is posted outside the main gate to Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake on July 7, 2019 in Ridgecrest, California. NAWS China Lake is currently "not mission capable until further notice" following a series of earthquakes nearby.

NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. – The cost to repair damage from a series of earthquakes that rocked Ridgecrest, Calif., at a Navy air base last month could top $2 billion, according to a report in the Navy Times.

Two large quakes and thousands of aftershocks damaged buildings and other facilities at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which is just three miles north of Ridgecrest, according to the Navy Times. The 1.1-million-acre base contains more than 1,000 facilities. Researchers design and test some of the world’s most advanced weapons there, the Times said.

About 20 percent of the buildings on the base have been declared unsafe since the quakes, Capt. Mark K. Edelson told the Times. Edelson, who commands the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, said many of the damaged building will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

“It is important to note this cost is a rough estimate for recovery of the facilities infrastructure only, and does not include specialized equipment, furniture, machine tools, telecommunications assets, consumables, or non-facilities costs” that were damaged by the quakes, Edelson said.

