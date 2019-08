Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Some popular local hiking spots will be shut down for the rest of August due to extreme heat.

San Diego Parks announced the closures on Twitter. They include El Capitan, Hellhole Canyon, Mt. Gower, and Wilderness Gardens. All four will reopen at the end of the month.

Due to seasonal hot temperatures, six County parks are closed in August: El Capitan, Hellhole Canyon, Mt. Gower & Wilderness Gardens all reopen Aug. 31. Agua Caliente and Vallecito reopen Labor Day weekend. https://t.co/Aen1c5r8oI pic.twitter.com/eUfy78L3VT — San Diego Parks (@sandiegoparks) August 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Agua Caliente and Vellecito will be closed for the entire summer. Those areas will reopen Labor Day weekend.