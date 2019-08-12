Big rig hauling propane tanks flips, blocks I-15 ramps

SAN DIEGO — A big rig flipped on its side as it made its way onto Interstate 15 late Monday morning, blocking traffic in Rancho Bernardo.

The truck was hauling propane tanks as it tipped over on the northbound on-ramp at West Bernardo Drive, according to California Highway Patrol. Both the on- and off-ramp would remain closed for at least an hour, CHP said around 10:30 a.m.

A Hazmat crew was called to help with the cleanup effort. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was also on scene and asked residents to avoid the area if possible.

