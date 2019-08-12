At least one CHP officer injured in gun battle on Riverside freeway

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — At least one California Highway Patrol officer was injured in a gunbattle Monday afternoon, according to several media reports.

Video from a freelance photographer appears to show two officers on the ground near California Highway Patrol vehicles, KTLA reported. FOX 11, another Los Angeles station, reported that at least one officer had been wounded. Several other outlets were reporting two officers down.

In the freelance video, multiple gunshots and sirens can be heard after a Moreno Valley Police Department officer pulls a long gun from the back of his patrol car. He and other officers are positioned behind their vehicles with guns raised.

Another officer then appears to drag one wounded officer along the pavement, away from the gunfire. Three officers load the wounded man into a Moreno Valley patrol car that pulls up.

“We need a tourniquet,” one of the officers can be heard saying.

The police car speeds away.

The 215 freeway was closed at Eucalyptus Avenue as law enforcement descended on the area.

It was unknown when the freeway would reopen.

Authorities could not immediately confirm details of the incident.

Caltrans District 8 @Caltrans8 RIVCO: SB I-215 Eucalyptus/Eastridge Avenue in Riverside. AUX lane and offramp closed due to police activity. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8