4 hurt in suspected gang shootout

SAN DIEGO — Four people were shot, including a 30-year-old man who suffered life-threatening injuries, during a suspected gang shootout between two groups in southeast San Diego, police said Monday.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Logan Avenue near Euclid Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

“For unknown reasons, the two groups started shooting at each other,” Buttle said. “Over 20 rounds were fired.”

A 30-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the officer said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

A 57-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds to his leg, a 30- year-old man was shot in the neck and face and a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, Buttle said, adding that all three were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting.