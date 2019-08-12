× 3 people found dead in ‘suspicious vehicle’ parked in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO — The bodies of two woman and one man, who appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were found Sunday in a truck in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police dispatchers received a call around 4:55 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Jamie Avenue just south of the Paradise Hills Recreation Center, San Diego police Lt. Martha Sainz said.

Officers located the truck and opened it and found three bodies inside.

“Due to the condition of the bodies, their race is unknown,” Sainz said.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages and the homicide detectives will be working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of all three victims and the manner and cause of death,” she said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back four updates.