18-year-old man shot in Carlsbad

Posted 9:15 PM, August 12, 2019, by

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Carlsbad and police were still searching for the shooter.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Via Juanita was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Witnesses told police they heard a popping sound and found the man with a gunshot wound in the alley.

The victim told officers he had been shot “following a meeting with another male,” according to Carlsbad police. The shooter then drove off.

Officials took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 33.175473 by -117.320238.

