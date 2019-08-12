18-year-old man shot in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in Carlsbad and police were still searching for the shooter.

The shooting in the 2700 block of Via Juanita was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Witnesses told police they heard a popping sound and found the man with a gunshot wound in the alley.

The victim told officers he had been shot “following a meeting with another male,” according to Carlsbad police. The shooter then drove off.

Officials took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.