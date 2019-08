× 1 wounded in Barrio Logan shooting

SAN DIEGO — One person was hurt in a shooting in Barrio Logan late Monday morning.

Shots were fired on Sampson Street at Logan Avenue, near Interstate 5, around 11:30 a.m. One person was rushed to the hospital, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

SDPD did not immediately share details about the victim’s injuries or what led up to the shooting.

