Woman dies in Mira Mesa car crash

MIRA MESA, Calif. — A woman died early Sunday morning when her car veered off the highway.

It happened around 1:18 a.m. on northbound I-15 at Carroll Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol said the female driver lost control for unknown reasons and left the freeway and struck a tree and light pole. She died at the scene.

Her male passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.