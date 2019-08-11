Two people burned in stove fire

SAN DIEGO — Two people were burned Sunday in a structure fire in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Fire Department said.

A stove fire started around 3 p.m. inside a home on the 7500 block of Careybrook Lane, officials said.

Two victims were taken to a burn center. Details regarding the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

