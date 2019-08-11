× Teen shot in stomach, suspect still at large

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect or suspects who shot a teenager in the stomach and fled.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday at the 47th Street Trolley in Lincoln Park. The San Diego Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was shot one time in the lower abdomen/ hip area. The person or people who shot him took off and there were no witnesses.

The boy was taken in an ambulance. Police said he has a serious injury that is life-threatening.

Officers added the boy is being uncooperative and they do not have a description of the suspect(s).

“What we’re gathering so far is that there might be two vehicles involved,” said Lt. Christian Sharp with SDPD. “One was a dark sedan and one was a grey Cherokee-style SUV. Both were seen leaving the area.”

If you know anything, call the The San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.