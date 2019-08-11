× San Diego ranked best city in U.S. for work-life balance

SAN DIEGO — San Diego, Portland, San Francisco, Minneapolis and New York have the healthiest work-life balance in the US, according to a study released by the mobile technology company Kisi this past week.

Researchers came to these conclusions by looking at how much time people dedicate to their jobs. They looked at factors like how many hours people work in a week, how long their commutes are, how many vacation days they take and how much paid family leave they’re offered.

People in San Diego work about 42 hours a week, take nine vacation days and spend about 26 minutes getting to work.

Right behind San Diego was Sacramento and Omaha, Nebraska.

But they still trail many international locales, with at least 16 cities outperforming them on the index. The index rates Helsinki, Munich and Oslo as the places with the best work-life balance.

If you live in Washington D.C., Houston or Atlanta, it might be time to take a vacation.

Those three cities, followed by Seattle and Chicago, are the most overworked cities in the United States, according to the study.

People in Washington D.C. work about 43 hours a week on average, take nine days of vacation and spend about 35 minutes each day getting to work.

Kisi’s data is part of a comprehensive index that ranks 40 cities based on their work-life balance. In addition to how much time people spend at their jobs, researchers also looked at access to programs like welfare and healthcare, institutional support for women and LGBTQ people and overall livability. Then they added up all those scores to gauge which cities have figured out that ever-elusive balance between careers and personal lives.

Nonetheless, if your city ranks low on the index, don’t feel like you need to pack up and move just yet.

The company that conducted the study cautions that it shouldn’t be interpreted as a list of the best places to live or work. Instead, Kisi says it’s a guide for cities to gauge how they can make life easier for residents.

“With an ever-increasing burnout rate worldwide, self-care and time management are becoming higher priorities. This study was conducted in the hope that it will bring awareness to the multiple ways in which cities and countries can contribute to the overall happiness and well-being of the workforce,” the company said in a news release.