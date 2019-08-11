Hit-and-run driver crashes into fire hydrant

SAN DIEGO — A hit-and-run driver was arrested after crashing into a fire hydrant in the Valencia Park neighborhood Sunday morning and fleeing the scene, San Diego Police Department officials said.

The male driver hit the fire hydrant near Churchward Street and Las Flores Street around 11:40 a.m., police said. After the driver left the scene, authorities were able to locate his car and arrest him without incident about 30 minutes later.

Police said DUI was not a factor in the crash.