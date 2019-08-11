5 nights of road closures start Sunday in South County

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin five more nights of road work on Interstate 805 Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews plan to close the outer lane on north and southbound I-805 between Sweetwater and Bonita roads as well as the Sweetwater Road on-ramp on southbound I-805 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday.

Crews will also periodically close the east and westbound State Route 54 connectors to northbound I-805, the Sweetwater Road off-ramp from northbound I-805 and on-ramp for southbound I-805 and the E Street/Bonita Road on-ramp to northbound I-805.

SANDAG and Caltrans crews conducted similar closures Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 and have regularly worked on I-805, its off- and on-ramps and Route 54 in National City and Chula Vista over the last five months. The closures are necessary to make safety improvements to the ramps along the freeway and at the interchange with Route 54, according to SANDAG.

Residents who live near the interchange are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the nighttime work period.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. Work crews plan to eventually make improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge and finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway.

SANDAG expects to projects to be complete by 2022.