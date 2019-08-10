Vehicle fire burns in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A vehicle fire was burning in Otay Mesa Saturday afternoon, San Diego Fire Department officials said.

The fire was reported at 8371 Saint Andrews Avenue north of State Route 905 at about 3:35 p.m. At least two vehicles were destroyed in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

