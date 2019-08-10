Street closures in effect Sunday morning for Chula Vista Challenge

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several streets will be closed temporarily Sunday morning as athletes compete in the Chula Vista Challenge Triathlon.
Held in support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Operation Rebound program, the Chula Vista Challenge is expected to attract 1,400 participants who will compete in the international, half, sprint or kids races.
The streets listed below will be shut down to traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The Interstate 5 off-ramps at Main Street will also be closed between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The streets that will be affected by the road closures include:
- G Street between Quay Avenue and Marina Parkway
- Marina Parkway between G Street and F Street
- Lagoon Drive between Marina Parkway and Bay Boulevard
- Bay Boulevard between F Street and Stella Street (southbound lanes only) and between Stella Street and Anita Street
- Anita Street between Pacific Avenue and West Frontage Road
- West Frontage Road between Anita Street and Main Street (southbound lanes only)
- Main Street between West Frontage Road and Interstate 5 northbound on-ramp (eastbound lanes only) and between the I-5 northbound on-ramp and Broadway Street
- Beyer Boulevard between Main Street and Coronado Avenue