Street closures in effect Sunday morning for Chula Vista Challenge

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Several streets will be closed temporarily Sunday morning as athletes compete in the Chula Vista Challenge Triathlon.

Held in support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Operation Rebound program, the Chula Vista Challenge is expected to attract 1,400 participants who will compete in the international, half, sprint or kids races.

The streets listed below will be shut down to traffic between 5:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. The Interstate 5 off-ramps at Main Street will also be closed between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The streets that will be affected by the road closures include: