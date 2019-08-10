Sockers and Seals compete in friendly off-season competition

Posted 5:10 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, August 10, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- The off-season for many sports can leave a lull in activities for professional athletes. In light of this downtime, Tabitha Lipkin decided to check in on the Sockers and Seals to see how they're staying in shape. What better way to so than with a friendly competition at the recently reopened Plunge Pool at Belmont Park?

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.