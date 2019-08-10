Man hits patrol car, runs red light and rolls vehicle while evading police

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A man was expected to be charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon after he hit an unoccupied patrol car with his vehicle while intoxicated Saturday afternoon.

San Marcos sheriff’s deputies were trying to make contact with a driver who was reportedly intoxicated shortly before 5 p.m. at 457 Autumn Drive in San Marcos. The 24-year-old driver, who was identified as Cristian Reinoso of San Marcos, did not respond to the deputies’ instructions and instead hit an empty patrol car while fleeing.

According to Sgt. Charles Morreale, Reinoso hit a fence and a parked car while driving away. He then ran a red light at the intersection of Los Vallecitos Boulevard and Knoll Road and crashed into another vehicle.

The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles and caused Reinoso’s vehicle to flip, Morreale said.

Reinoso was able to get out of the vehicle and run to a nearby apartment complex, where deputies then arrested him. Reinoso was taken to Palomar Hospital and was expected to be charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, as well as for the felony hit-and-run.

The driver Reinoso hit in the intersection was also taken to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries, Morreale said.