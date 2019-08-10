Lifeguards perform water rescue at Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued one person from the water at Mission Beach Saturday, lifeguard officials said.

There were no water rescues performed by lifeguards at Pacific Beach by 5 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Lifeguard Service reported.

About 15,000 people were estimated to have visited Pacific Beach Saturday. About 11,000 were estimated to have visited Mission Beach.

Lifeguards at Mission Beach had to dig out a child who was stuck in the sand at high tide.

A seizure patient at Belmont Park was taken to an area hospital at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, lifeguards said.

Lifeguards at Pacific Beach gave 14 people medical aid and 10 people received aid at Mission Beach.

Pacific Beach lifeguards performed 150 preventive acts, including separating swimmers from surfers and issuing alcohol warnings. Mission Beach lifeguards also participated in 150 preventive acts.