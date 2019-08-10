Brush fire burns 6 acres near Fallbrook

DE LUZ, Calif. — Firefighters were at the scene of a brush fire north of Fallbrook close to the border of Riverside County Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze started around 1 p.m. near De Luz Road and the Santa Margarita River Hiking Trail. It burned six acres before firefighters stopped its forward rate of spread shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries have been reported and no structures were threatened by the flames.

#SantaFire [update] The fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped. Firefighters to remain at scene for several hours to mop-up and build containment line. pic.twitter.com/o2lkBsTxpX — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) August 10, 2019