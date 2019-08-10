Brush fire burns 6 acres near Fallbrook

Posted 1:45 PM, August 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, August 10, 2019

DE LUZ, Calif. — Firefighters were at the scene of a brush fire north of Fallbrook close to the border of Riverside County Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze started around 1 p.m. near De Luz Road and the Santa Margarita River Hiking Trail. It burned six acres before firefighters stopped its forward rate of spread shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause of the fire was unknown. No injuries have been reported and no structures were threatened by the flames.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.437134 by -117.324936.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.