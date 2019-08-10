Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI Saturday evening after he failed to pull over for police while speeding along northbound Interstate 805, authorities said.

An officer tried to pull over a Toyota Corolla seen driving faster than 80 miles per hour in Kearny Mesa south of San Diego Mesa College just before 8 p.m. When the driver failed to pull over, California Highway Patrol officials said they followed the car off the freeway onto eastbound Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, where the suspect was then arrested.

Police said they had to briefly stop traffic on eastbound Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in order to take the driver into custody.

The suspect was the only one inside the car at the time of his arrest, authorities said.