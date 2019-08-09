Watch Live: Gavin Newsom speaks in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom is speaking in San Diego during his visit to 2-1-1, a local healthcare non-profit.

Newsom’s trip is meant to “highlight California’s national leadership in the fight to make health care more affordable and move closer toward the goal of health care for all,” his campaign said ahead of the trip.

Dialing 2-1-1 in San Diego County connects residents with local health care and social services.

Gov. Newsom appeared alongside Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, who he just endorsed in his bid for mayor in 2020. San Diego County Democrats were also hosting a mayor’s forum Friday.