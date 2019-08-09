Firefighters try to rescue horse that fell down steep hill

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters tried to rescue a horse that got trapped about 10 feet down a steep embankment in the Los Angeles area Friday.

The horse fell at the property on North Oro Vista Avenue in Sunland, officials said. Los Angeles Fire Department Search and Rescue crews and LA Animal Services were all working to get the horse, which was lying in a heap at the bottom of the hill, back to standing upright.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, an LAFD helicopter with a hook was called to perform a hoist, KABC reports.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.