SAN DIEGO -- In-line skating is still alive and well, and the sport of roller hockey is trending in the Tri-City area.

Kids ages 5 to 17 can all take part in a free roller hockey clinic this weekend in Oceanside at the Martin Luther King Jr. park. The Tri-City In-line Roller Hockey League is a non-profit organization working to get kids into the sport without worrying about all of the expenses.

Heather Lake laced up and gave us a look at the growing sport.