Semi-truck shears hydrants, knocks out power lines, bursts into flames

SAN DIEGO -- A semi-truck driver had only minor injuries after a crash left his cab in flames and thousands in Barrio Logan without power Friday morning, fire officials said.

Just before 2 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue said a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig near Main and 30th Street for unknown reasons, knocking down power poles and shearing two fire hydrants, all before his truck burst into flames. The truck finally came to rest on top of nearby parked cars.

#developing: close to 2,000 people without power in Barrio Logan area after semi-truck driver slams into hydrants, power poles. He’s apparently OK. Couple power poles in area remain unstable. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9qJaWDBzn2 — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) August 9, 2019

SDFD was able to close water valves on the two hydrants, but excess water in the lines below the hydrants continued shooting into the air as long as two hours later.

San Diego Gas & Electric's outage map showed nearly 4,000 customers were left without power as a result of the crash. Power was expected to be fully restored by 10 a.m. By about 5:30 a.m., only 1,800 people remained without service.

SDG&E officials said active power lines were submerged in water that had been spewing from the two hydrants.

Police did not immediately say whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.