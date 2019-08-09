× Scripps Health to break ground on $59 million Hillcrest cancer center

SAN DIEGO — Scripps Health will break ground Friday on a $59 million cancer center at the Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego in Hillcrest.

The facility will serve patients from the central and southern areas of the county, according to Scripps Health. The center will be the second cancer center built as part of Scripps Health’s partnership with the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, the other being located in Torrey Pines.

During the event, Scripps Health officials plan to announce the facility’s name, patient care offerings, design and estimated opening date. The organization will also reveal the multi-million-dollar philanthropic gift used to construct the facility.

Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder, Scripps MD Anderson Medical Director Dr. Thomas Buchholz and members of the county’s Board of Supervisors and the San Diego City Council are scheduled to attend the groundbreaking.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.