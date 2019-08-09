San Diego ‘newsman’ Ron Burgundy hits late-night circuit to promote podcast

NEW YORK — Will Ferrell’s “Anchorman” alter ego Ron Burgundy pulled off a late-night takeover, hitting “Conan,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Late Late Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in one night.

Each appearance by the San Diego “newsman” was different; in one he performed standup, in another he was a ventriloquist.

He wore the same turtleneck-and-scarf combo for each appearance.

Ferrell pulled off the stunt to promote the new season of his podcast, “The Ron Burgundy Podcast.” The appearances put an end to a few days of internet speculation about an advertised mystery guest.