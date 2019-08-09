Man sentenced to 16 years for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend in Skyline last summer during an argument was sentenced Friday to 16 years in state prison.

Robert Haywood Reed, 39, pleaded guilty in June to voluntary manslaughter for gunning down 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman, a mother of two girls, last Aug. 25.

Deputy District Attorney Amy Colby said Reed and Widman had dated for only a month before breaking up.

Reed was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive when a car Widman was riding in pulled up behind him, according to Colby.

Witnesses said Widman got out of the passenger seat and approached Reed’s car while yelling, and he shot her with a .38-caliber handgun. The victim collapsed in a nearby parking lot and died about an hour later at a hospital.

Reed surrendered to authorities 12 days after the shooting.