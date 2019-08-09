× Man in wheelchair struck, seriously injured by box truck

VISTA, Calif. — A 63-year-old man was hospitalized Friday with non-life-threatening injuries he suffered when he was struck by a box truck at a Vista intersection while in a wheelchair, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Thibodo Road, just south of state Route 78, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Malan said.

The man was heading westbound in a motorized wheelchair when he attempted to cross Sycamore Avenue in the crosswalk and was struck by a 26-year-old man driving a 10-foot box truck southbound on Sycamore Avenue, Malan said.

The victim fell to the ground and broke his right leg, the sergeant said.

He was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Malan said.

The box truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.