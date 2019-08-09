Garlic Festival shooter had a shotgun, a clown mask and wilderness survival items in his car

GILROY, Calif. — The gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, had a shotgun, a clown mask and wilderness survival items in his car, according to a newly-released search warrant.

Authorities say 19-year-old Santino William Legan opened fire at the food festival on July 28, killing three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. More than a dozen people were wounded.

Investigators searching Legan’s silver Honda Accord found more than 50 items in the car, per the warrant, which was released Thursday.

Among the items found: a Remington 870 tactical shotgun, ear plugs, a gas can, a wilderness training manual, binoculars, a plastic ammunition cans and a Smith & Wesson rifle bag. A pamphlet for the Gilroy Garlic Festival was also found, as were four license plates — two from California and two from Nevada, where the vehicle was registered.

Legan was shot multiple times by three responding police officers before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee has said.

Authorities have not determined the shooter’s motivation, FBI special agent in charge of the San Francisco office John Bennett previously said. But the agency has opened a domestic terrorist investigation into the shooting due to a list of potential targets that was found while searching the shooter’s digital media.

The list included religious, government and political organizations, including federal buildings, courthouses and the food festival.