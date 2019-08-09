× Emergency cliff stability project in La Jolla kicks off

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Emergency construction will begin to stabilize a cliff area and roadway in La Jolla following an analysis by geology experts.

A group of officials with the City of San Diego will hold a public meeting to discuss the beginning of an emergency cliff stability project at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Parts of Cave Street and Coast Boulevard will be temporarily closed for six weeks while work crews fortify a weak point on Coast Boulevard above a sea cave called Cook’s Crack.

Transportation and Storm Water Department Director Kris McFadden, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Assistant Chief Chris Webber and Lifeguard Chief James Gartland will discuss the emergency project.

The location of the meeting will be at 1159 Coast Boulevard in La Jolla.