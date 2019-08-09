Newsom visits San Diego mayor’s forum after endorsing Gloria

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Democratic Party will host a mayoral candidate forum Friday, one of the first major candidate events of the campaign.

Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, and activist Tasha Williamson will take the stage at San Diego City College’s Saville Theatre to discuss pressing city issues like affordable housing, homelessness, and public transit.

Gloria has garnered the most buzz since the campaign began in January, earning endorsements from local, state and federal officials like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Assembly’s Democratic caucus, Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego, and San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott, among others.

Bry, meanwhile, has framed herself as a political outsider who is more connected to San Diego residents than politicians in Sacramento. She has leaned on her background as a technology entrepreneur to argue that she would be an effective ally of the city’s thriving biotechnology industry as well as local business leaders.

Gloria and Bry have also raised the most money among the mayoral candidate pool. From Jan. 1 to July 31, Gloria raised $646,000 from more than 2,100 donors, while Bry raised $531,591 from about 1,200 donors. Williamson, the candidate with the third-most money raised, mustered less than $1,000.

San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Charles Clark will moderate the forum. Although the forum is currently sold out, the party plans to record and post a video of it online afterward. Residents can still submit questions for the forum here.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday.