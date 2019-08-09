× Cats understand their names, they’re probably just ignoring you, study finds

JAPAN – Does your cat know its name? Is it just ignoring you?

Researchers from Japan wanted to know the truth, so they experimented to see how cats would react to their names in their homes and with their owners out of view.

They played audio recordings of the cat’s owner and strangers saying nouns similar to the cat’s name before finally playing a recording of the actual name.

According to researchers, most of the cats reacted when their names were spoken – either by moving their heads or perking up their ears. This led researchers to believe cats are able to distinguish their names from other sounds.

They are just choosing to ignore us when we want them to come cuddle.

The study was published in Scientific Reports.