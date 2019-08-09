× Bicyclist hit by car suffers serious injuries

SAN DIEGO — A 55-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday evening with a serious leg injury he suffered when he was struck by a car Thursday evening in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego.

The bicyclist was riding westbound across the 1600 block of Harbor Drive about 8:20 p.m. when he failed to yield to a white Nissan Sentra traveling southbound in the No. 2 lane and was hit, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The rider was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life threatening leg injury, Heims said.

The 60-year-old man driving the Nissan was not cited.

SDPD’s Traffic Division investigated the crash.