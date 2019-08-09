Watch Live Soccer: Tijuana Xolos vs. Pumas UNAM

Beach advisory issued in Chula Vista

Posted 3:36 PM, August 9, 2019, by

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A beach advisory was issued for San Diego Bay in Chula Vista due to the water’s bacteria levels, county officials said Friday.

The advisory was issued shortly before 3 p.m. and covered the beach area at Bayside Park at J Street. Officials recommended beachgoers avoid contact with the water due to bacteria levels in the water that “may exceed health standards.”

More information on this and other current beach advisories was available on the county website.

