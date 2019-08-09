Beach advisory issued in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A beach advisory was issued for San Diego Bay in Chula Vista due to the water’s bacteria levels, county officials said Friday.

The advisory was issued shortly before 3 p.m. and covered the beach area at Bayside Park at J Street. Officials recommended beachgoers avoid contact with the water due to bacteria levels in the water that “may exceed health standards.”

