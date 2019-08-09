Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Authorities Friday publicly identified a 42-year-old man who was killed when he crashed head-on into a pickup truck hauling a trailer in Valley Center.

Jesus Amavisca Gamboa of Fallbrook was riding his 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250 eastbound on Valley Center Road around 4:25 p.m. Sunday when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over into the westbound lane near Round Tree Road and collided with a 2016 GMC pickup towing a horse trailer, according to information from the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gamboa was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The 38-year-old pickup driver was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, the CHP said.